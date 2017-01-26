Home
Thursday January 26, 2017 7:08 AM
Family donates hair to Wigs for Kids
19th Century woman paved way for modern rights for all women
Husted and Obhof participate in Right to Life event at the Statehouse
Intelligent Community Forum Chooses Hudson and Western Reserve Academy for Jan. 24 meeting
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Local News
VIDEO -- First thoughts on Academy Award nominations
Learn a little about the history of Hudson, Michigan
Spring choral season begins for youth, children's, adult Hudson choruses
Board elects officers for 2017 school year
Hudson ranked among safest places to live in Ohio
Sports
Hudson boys bowlers defeat league rival Roosevelt
Cuyahoga Falls routs Hudson girls basketball team
Fourth Annual Evening of Jazz Fundraiser Jan. 27
Western Reserve Academy hockey team rolls past Linsly
Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team cruises past Coventry
Local Entertainment
Hudson Interscholastic Equestrian team is champ
Local photographer returns to Moos Gallery in special exhibit
Ceramics exhibition opens at Hiram College's Gelbke Gallery
HCTV program schedule for Jan. 23-29
Host of PBS 'The Open Mind' to speak at UA about civil discourse in digital age
Ohio Headlines
Sister: Teen suspect in Ohio school shooting 'not a monster'
10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Ohio's unemployment remains unchanged for 3rd month
Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise
Opinion
LIBRARY BRIEFS
Next Exit History " Hudson!
Smoke Signals: Cell phones need sound of silence button in workplace, public venues
Reflections: How do you beat the post-holiday blues?
Discovering the National Park's Virginia Kendall Hills
Obituaries
Katherine Niemocienski
Max G. Beals
Esther Marjorite Gray
Ellen Kiernan
Edward Thomas Scott
Gail Trask Jones
1
Dr. Edgar William Hedges
Anne Tyson Gilbreath
Marilynn Twigg
Elaine Graham Johnston
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Warfield Company CPAs merges with regional accounting firm Donovan, Klimczak Co.
Council OKs tax incentive for ForTec
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 23
Hudson Chocolate Walk passports on sale
All Around Cyclery hosting free bike maintence clinic Jan. 22
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates