Monday January 16, 2017 11:11 AM
Smoke Signals: An open birthday letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
City Manager to give State of the City address Jan. 17
Hudson gymnasts place fourth at McGee Invitational
Spring choral season begins for youth, children's and adult Hudson choruses
Several venues offer special programming for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Local News
2016 Holiday Tree Festival raises $240,000 for Akron Children's Hospital
City Manager to give State of the City address Jan. 17
Hudson Community Foundation hires Lori McCleese as first president
Council could approve 15-year 100 percent property tax exemption
Recycle Your Christmas Tree with Merry Mulch
Sports
Hudson gymnasts place fourth at McGee Invitational
Hudson swimmers compete at Northeast Classic
John Hay cruises past Western Reserve Academy girls hoops team
Western Reserve Academy girls defeat Linsly in the pool
Nordonia routs Hudson girls hoops team
Local Entertainment
HCTV Program Schedule for Jan. 16 22
Upcoming art events at WRA
Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's Symphony
Several venues offer special programming for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
HCTV
Ohio Headlines
Group says up to 1 million Ohioans could lose coverage if ACA is repealed
Fish and chirps? Crickets make leap in demand as a protein
Kent State shooting site among 3 new Ohio historic landmarks
Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on traffic cameras
Revenues fall at 3 Ohio casinos in 2016, Columbus sees rise
Opinion
Smoke Signals: An open birthday letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Our View: Developing empathy is key to achieving Dr. King's dream
Toast of Hudson celebrates 10 years in Feb.
Our View: Battle lines forming on repeal of Obamacare
New Year resolutions begin with small changes
Obituaries
Marilynn Twigg
Elaine Graham Johnston
Patricia E. Kotynski
Carol G. Chamberlain
Richard P. Winkler
Mary Louise Pattie
Patricia E. Kotynski
Dorothy Long
Marjorie G. Mehl
Kathie A. Glasgow
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 16
Tips for job searching after turning 50
Learned Owl Book Shop history book club meets Jan. 15
Akron Zoo closed Jan. 10 due to icy conditions
Come to the Creative Day Farewell Party at Nicky Nicole
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates