Sunday January 1, 2017 4:08 AM
Reflections: Finding a right word to describe 2016
Two-hour parking enforcement begins Jan. 1
Hudson girls swimmers win George W. Morton Relays
Hudson girls basketball team falls to Austintown-Fitch in overtime
Hudson ice hockey team wins Cleveland Heights Holiday Tournament
Local News
Classroom disagreement ends up with teacher in court
Cleveland Clinic Akron General offers monthly health talks, screenings
Husband shoots and murders wife then commits suicide
Looking Back: 2016's top stories on our website
City prepares for harsher winters ahead with salt dome, brine well
Sports
Hockey club gets two wins to reach title game
Despite big comeback, girls fall to Fitch
Boys hoops squad routs Streetsboro
Girls claim title in Cleveland pool
Wrestlers are 22nd among large schools in Dayton
Local Entertainment
HCTV Schedule for Jan. 2 -8
Local photographer returns to Moos Gallery in special exhibit
Magical Theatre Company seeks woman for opening
HCTV
Western Reserve Community Band Christmas Concert
Ohio Headlines
The king of 2016: LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Year
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, screenwriter and author, dies at 60
Ohio gets $4.5M from selling prison farm cattle, equipment
Last day for Gov. Kasich to take action on slew of bills
Mall fights send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits
Opinion
Hooray for all those who aid needy in our communities
Reflections: Finding a right word to describe 2016
Letter: Good Neighbors leader praise community for help
Letter: Wonders if all options for bus garage were researched
Reporter travels from home to go home
Obituaries
Kathie A. Glasgow
Edward K. Fraelich
Mary Evelyn Welding
Yvonne Alt
Alma A. France
Joanne Elizabeth Weisz
Patricia G. Bashore
Patricia G. Bashore
William Bill Kampf
Carolyn Sever Baumhardt
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Entrepreneur Di Lillo wins George S. Dively Entrepreneurship Award
Nicky Nicole on First Street closing at end of January
Learn Secrets of a Professional Resume Writer Jan. 2
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Dec. 27
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Dec. 19
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates