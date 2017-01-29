Home
Sunday January 29, 2017 7:29 PM
Western Reserve Academy to stage '12 Angry Jurors' for winter drama
Fourth Annual Evening of Jazz Fundraiser Jan. 27
State Route 91, Norton Road Improvement Project work continues
Gov. Kasich to unveil biennial budget Monday
VIDEO -- First thoughts on Academy Award nominations
Local News
Michigan paper creates own Hudson-centric challenge
Hudosn library deadline approaches to become trustee
Board approves renewal levy for May ballot
Children enjoy experimenting with Harry Potter Science
Share questions, comments about medical marijuana facilities at Ward 3 Forum Jan. 30
Sports
Shaker Heights shuts out Western Reserve Academy ice hockey squad
Western Reserve Academy girls hoops team falls; junior reaches 1,000 points
Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team wins third straight game
Western Reserve Academy girls swimmers and divers finish 9-0
Hudson girls swimming and diving team concludes regular season with 9-0 record
Local Entertainment
Walsh Jesuit High School hosts show choir program on Feb. 4
HCTV
Akron Youth Orchestra's winter concert set for Jan. 29
Hudson Interscholastic Equestrian team is champ
Local photographer returns to Moos Gallery in special exhibit
Ohio Headlines
Gov. Kasich to unveil biennial budget Monday
10 Things That Happened This Week of Jan. 22
Sister: Teen suspect in Ohio school shooting 'not a monster'
10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Opinion
2017 looks to be an exciting year for Hudson
Book club offers opportunity to share history
Next Exit History " Hudson!
LIBRARY BRIEFS
Reflections: How do you beat the post-holiday blues?
Obituaries
Charles Duncan 'Charley' Fergusson
Katherine Niemocienski
Max G. Beals
Esther Marjorite Gray
Ellen Kiernan
Edward Thomas Scott
Gail Trask Jones
1
Dr. Edgar William Hedges
Anne Tyson Gilbreath
Marilynn Twigg
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Weddings 2017
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Farinacci Pizza hosting third annual Super Bowl Sunday fundraiser
Peace, Love and Donuts opens in Evaporator Works
Warfield Company CPAs merges with regional accounting firm Donovan, Klimczak Co.
Council OKs tax incentive for ForTec
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 23
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates