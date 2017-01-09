Home
Monday January 9, 2017 3:52 PM
Gough to remain head football coach for Explorers
Hudson ice hockey team defeats Rocky River
HHA's January speaker recalls life in Hudson during '50s, '60s
Record Publishing Co. names new executive editor
Hudson wrestlers edge Stow-Munroe Falls
Local News
Middle school wrestlers raise $1,500 for charity
Gough to remain head football coach for Explorers
Kenkel named acting general superintendent of Golden Gate National Recreation Area
WORTH NOTING
Gov. John Kasich comments on Obamacare, signs bill to fight opiate epidemic
Sports
Hudson ice hockey team defeats Rocky River
Hudson girls basketball team holds off Brecksville
Hudson boys swimmers and divers win Suburban League Championships
Hudson girls swimmers and divers dominate Suburban League Championships
Boys bowlers get past rival Twinsburg
Local Entertainment
HCTV
Akron Zoo sets a new attendance record in 2016
HCTV Schedule for Jan. 2 -8
Local photographer returns to Moos Gallery in special exhibit
Magical Theatre Company seeks woman for opening
Ohio Headlines
Fiat Chrysler to build 3 new Jeeps, create 2,000 jobs in US
Lake Erie search resumes for missing plane; memorial set
Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs
Trump pick becomes chairwoman of Ohio GOP, ousts incumbent
Ohio suspect in women's slayings found competent for trial
Opinion
Middle School should be preserved for integrity of downtown fabric
New Year resolutions begin with small changes
Boycotts and bullying
Capital News: Grab some popcorn and get ready for more political drama in 2018
Letter: Doesn't want service garage near downtown Hudson
Obituaries
Carol G. Chamberlain
Richard P. Winkler
Mary Louise Pattie
Patricia E. Kotynski
Dorothy Long
Marjorie G. Mehl
Kathie A. Glasgow
Edward K. Fraelich
Mary Evelyn Welding
Yvonne Alt
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 9
Record Publishing Co. names new executive editor
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring opens for business in Northeast Ohio
Cortland Bank opens location in Hudson
On Marketing: Five essential 2017 marketing predictions
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates