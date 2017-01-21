Home
Saturday January 21, 2017 10:06 PM
Hudson senior defensive end chooses The Ohio State University
Artist Peter Schnitter shares four decades of work at Peg's Gallery
Discovering the National Park's Virginia Kendall Hills
Flu cases rising across Ohio
Host of PBS 'The Open Mind' to speak at UA about civil discourse in digital age
Local News
Flu cases rising across Ohio
Brandywine Drive will be reduced to one lane starting Jan. 18
Price tag for trail design shocks Hudson Council members
Learning about America's 17 Hudsons -- New York
Artist Peter Schnitter shares four decades of work at Peg's Gallery
Sports
Western Reserve Academy boys hoops team falls to Culver
Hudson boys hoops team falls to rival Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Hudson bowlers fall to Solon
Hudson swimmers and divers improve to 7-0 on the season
Hudson girls basketball team to have fundraiser Jan. 21
Local Entertainment
Host of PBS 'The Open Mind' to speak at UA about civil discourse in digital age
Local Songwriter to Perform in Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Learned Owl upcoming events for Jan. 18
Akron Zoo to open Curious Creatures exhibit in June
HCTV Program Schedule for Jan. 16 22
Ohio Headlines
Ohio's unemployment remains unchanged for 3rd month
Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise
10 Things That Happened This Week as state officials prepared for President Trump's inauguration
Ohio sexual assault survey finds improvements over past year
1 student hurt, another in custody in Ohio school shooting
Opinion
Discovering the National Park's Virginia Kendall Hills
Capital News: Kasich offers potential preview of State of the State
Smoke Signals: An open birthday letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Our View: Developing empathy is key to achieving Dr. King's dream
Toast of Hudson celebrates 10 years in Feb.
Obituaries
Ellen Kiernan
Edward Thomas Scott
Gail Trask Jones
1
Dr. Edgar William Hedges
Anne Tyson Gilbreath
Marilynn Twigg
Elaine Graham Johnston
Patricia E. Kotynski
Carol G. Chamberlain
Richard P. Winkler
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
Specialty Products
Discover Hudson 2016
July 2016 Gas & Oil Magazine
June/July 2016 Ohio Auto Finder
Taste of Hudson 2015
WEDDINGS 2015-16 / A Special Publication of Record Publishing Co.
Hudson Festival Days June 11 & 12
Spring-Summer 2015 Good Times in Ohio
Harvest, Spring 2016
Discover Hudson 2015
Citizen News
Girlscouts Sweeten up the Holidays for Hudson Fire/Police
Holiday Wishes Sent To Troops
Scoring for Charity
St. Mary Preschool on Sunday, Nov. 8
Organization Helping Teen Parents Celebrates 20 Years
Citizen Opinion
CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REORGANIZE TO MANAGE OUR TAX DOLLARS BETTER
INSIDE THE 2013 BUDGET NUMBERS IN HUDSON: The Promise of Merger Realized or Forfeited?
IS PAYING $128,000 TO THE HUDSON CABLE TV STATION MANAGER WORTH IT?
ALOHA FROM HAWAII
We need to Understand Problems with new Stadium
2
Local Business
Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 16
Tips for job searching after turning 50
Learned Owl Book Shop history book club meets Jan. 15
Come to the Creative Day Farewell Party at Nicky Nicole
Akron Zoo closed Jan. 10 due to icy conditions
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates